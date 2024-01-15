WASHINGTON, DC - U.S. Senators Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) and Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska) today congratulated the Taiwanese people following today’s successful democratic elections that resulted in a historic third consecutive term for the Democratic Progressive Party, led by President-elect Lai Ching-te and Vice President-elect Hsiao Bi-khim, which favors strong ties with the United States. The Senators, who travelled to Taiwan in 2021 to announce a delivery desperately-needed COVID-19 vaccines, issued the following statement regarding the results:

“Congratulations to the people of Taiwan on their elections. We look forward to working with the new President, William Lai Ching-te, his government and all the freely-elected representatives of Taiwan.

“Just two days ago, the Senate unanimously approved a resolution sponsored by nearly half its members commending Taiwan on this historic occasion. The ties between the U.S. and Taiwan are deep and strong. They have held fast for more than 70 years—thanks in no small part to the U.S. Senate and the Taiwan Relations Act (TRA) it passed in 1979.

“It is critical that America stand with Taiwan because Taiwanese democracy has a challenge that others do not. It is under persistent, severe threat from the Chinese Communist Party and its military. Even during Taiwan’s election—in fact, because of its elections—it was forced to deal with attempts at coercion.

“To Taiwan’s great credit, it resisted.

“The U.S. must continue to work hand-in-glove with Taiwan and use all instruments of national power to preserve peace in the region.”

