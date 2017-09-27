Duckworth statement on Trump’s indefinite discriminatory travel ban
WASHINGTON, DC – In response to President Trump’s latest illogical and discriminatory travel ban, U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) released the following statement:
“It’s disappointing to see President Trump continue his discriminatory attempts to ban people from our country because of their religion. As the daughter of an immigrant, I know firsthand how immigrants make our country a better place. Turning people away simply because of the place they were born or the religion they practice is an ignorant betrayal of American values.”
