WASHINGTON, DC – Following President Trump’s announcement on his principles for tax reform, U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) released the following statement:

“I want to work with both Republicans and Democrats to pass tax reform that is comprehensive and helps Illinois’s small businesses and middle-class families. Unfortunately, the plan the President unveiled today had different priorities. He would run up the deficit by giving massive tax cuts for large corporations and the wealthiest among us while leaving small and medium businesses in a higher tax bracket, even though they are more than 95% of Illinois’s employers. The President would also eliminate deductions that millions of Illinoisans rely on, hitting hardworking families across our state with a giant tax hike.

“I agree that we should simplify the federal tax code, expand the standard deduction and help families afford child care. However, I cannot support a proposal from this President that further tilts the scales in favor of his own companies and well-off friends at the expense of those who need tax relief the most.”

