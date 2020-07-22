WASHINGTON, D.C.] – U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) today released the following statement in response to President Donald Trump’s memorandum seeking to exclude undocumented immigrants from being counted in congressional districts when district lines are redrawn:

“Once again the Trump Administration is attempting to undermine this constitutional requirement, threating to hurt many vulnerable communities,” Duckworth said. “A census that’s not fair and accurate means less representation and less funding that supports our families’ health, our kids’ education, our Veterans’ wellbeing and more. After the President’s attempts to put a citizenship question on the census were blocked last year, this is just another partisan—and blatantly unconstitutional—attempt to discriminate against Black and Brown communities.”

