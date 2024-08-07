[WASHINGTON, D.C.] – U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), Harris for President Campaign Co-Chair and Democratic National Committee Vice Chair, released the following statement today in response to Vice President Kamala Harris’ selection of Minnesota Governor Tim Walz to be her running mate:

“I’m so pleased to see Tim Walz joining the ticket as Kamala Harris’ Vice Presidential pick. As a Veteran, Governor Walz knows the importance of service to our nation and as a Minnesotan, he speaks to and understands the issues happening at the heart of our country for our working families.

"When in Congress, he championed the Clay Hunt Suicide Prevention for American Veterans Act, the now law we coauthored to help improve mental healthcare services for Veterans and reduce Veteran suicide. As Governor of Minnesota, he's led sweeping reforms for working families in his state, signing the largest tax cut in state history. He lowered the cost of insulin to $35 per month and signed paid leave into law, ensuring parents can take care of sick loved ones without losing their job.

"And he's shown he'll protect women's health care freedom: his state was the first to pass a law codifying abortion rights after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, and his family deeply understands the importance of access to assisted reproductive technologies like IVF to grow families.

"With 91 days until Election Day, I look forward to doing everything I can to ensure the Harris-Walz campaign has the support needed to win to prevent Trump and his MAGA allies from rolling back all the freedoms and progress we’ve made.”

