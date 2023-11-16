WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) issued the following statement after the Senate passed a continuing resolution that would keep the government open and spare working families from the pain of a shutdown:

“Last night, I’m relieved the Senate was able to consider a clean bill and pass it with a strong bipartisan vote to keep our government open for working families. From the beginning, Democrats made it clear our priority was avoiding a government shutdown that would have devastated our economy and hurt millions of hardworking Americans—and a government funding bill that was free of the extreme MAGA poison pills House Republicans had been threatening was the path forward.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Our bipartisan vote last night accomplished just that. Now, working families and servicemembers can have peace of mind knowing that they won’t be forced to work without pay through the holiday season or go without the critical government programs that so many rely on.

“I will keep pushing to pass the President’s national security funding request that would provide Illinois with the critical support it needs to continue responding to the migrant crisis in a humane and safe manner, do more to deliver humanitarian aid to innocent civilians suffering in Gaza and secure the safe return of all hostages while ensuring additional security assistance for our partners in Ukraine and Israel.

“Again and again, we’ve shown that the only way to keep our government open is through bipartisanship. After the holidays, I hope House Republicans come back to Washington with the same mindset, leave behind any one-sided, partisan proposals that include crushing spending cuts and work with Democrats to do our jobs and keep the government fully funded.”

More like this: