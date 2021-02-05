WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) released the following statement after the Senate today added an amendment to the budget reconciliation bill expected to pass later this week that would help ensure the final COVID-19 relief package includes the RESTAURANTS Act, which would provide relief for restaurants struggling to survive the pandemic:

“Restaurants are more than just a place to eat, they’re the part of the glue that holds communities together,” Duckworth said. “For every restaurant that closes and every restaurant job that’s lost, our communities suffer. As the pandemic continues, we know that these small businesses can’t just go on as usual, and providing federal aid for the restaurant industry is long overdue. I’m proud to be a co-sponsor of the RESTAURANTS Act, and today’s vote ensures we are one step closer to providing much-needed support to our Illinois restaurant industry as soon as possible.”

The bipartisan RESTAURANTS Act that Duckworth co-sponsored last Congress and voted to include in the COVID-19 relief package today would create a $120 billion restaurant revitalization fund to provide financial assistance to restaurants and bars that have been affected by the economic impacts of COVID-19. Duckworth has been a strong advocate for the restaurant industry, most recently hosting a town hall with the Illinois Restaurant Association and industry leaders on her efforts to bring more federal aid to restaurants.

