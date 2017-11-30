WASHINGTON, D.C. – Following a Senate vote to begin debate on Senate Republicans’ tax legislation, U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) released the following statement:

“I’ve long said we need to pass tax reform, but we need to do it a way that’s focused on helping Illinois’s small businesses and middle-class families, not just Donald Trump’s ultra-wealthy friends and family. This ‘plan’ pays for permanent tax cuts for those who don’t need them by sticking working families and middle-class Americans with the bill. It would also double-tax millions of Illinoisans and leave small businesses at a competitive disadvantage to mega-corporations. That’s irresponsible; working families, not large corporations, deserve a break.”

Article continues after sponsor message

According to the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office, the Senate Republican tax bill would leave people making less than $75,000 a year paying higher taxes than they do now while saving billions of dollars for households making more than $1 million a year. The legislation would also eliminate the state and local tax deduction that nearly 2 million Illinoisans – roughly one third of Illinois taxpayers – rely on to avoid being taxed twice on their hard-earned income.

More like this: