[WASHINGTON, D.C.] — U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) released the following statement in response to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) proposed changes to allow gasoline to be blended with up to 15 percent ethanol (E15) year-round:

“This action is long overdue – now it’s time for the administration to stop abusing small refinery waivers and end its other harmful policies that are hurting farmers and contributing to the idling and closing of ethanol plants. I will work with my colleagues to ensure these proposed policy changes benefit American farmers, not billion dollar big oil companies.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Duckworth has also been a vocal supporter of the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS), which supports a $5 billion biofuel industry in Illinois that employs more than 4,000 people. She has joined farmers across Illinois in urging the EPA to adopt higher ethanol-based fuel requirements and she has been critical of efforts within the Trump Administration to undermine it by shifting the point of obligation for meeting the RFS from oil refiners to blenders, and to grant waivers to profitable large oil refineries and allow them to avoid having to meet RFS requirements at a time when a growing number of ethanol plants are idling.

More like this:

Jul 18, 2024 - In Vietnam, Duckworth Touts Benefits of Illinois-Produced Biofuels, Builds on Her Work to Bring More Investments to Illinois  

Apr 23, 2024 - Budzinski Introduces Bipartisan Legislation to Address Gap in EPA’s Year-Round E15 Rule

Apr 22, 2024 -  Durbin, Thune, Duckworth, Statements On Approval Of Summertime E15 Fuel Sales

Mar 7, 2024 - Duckworth Meets With Illinois Farm Bureau’s New President Brian Duncan

Mar 13, 2024 - Duckworth Discusses Ethanol Production With Illinois Corn Growers Board Of Directors

 