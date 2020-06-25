[WASHINGTON, DC] – U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) released the following statement after it was reported that the Trump Administration will end federal funding for testing sites across five states, including Illinois.

“From the man who says ‘I don't kid,’ Trump is showing us exactly what he means when he says he wants to slow down testing—by actually doing it. On the very day that our nation experienced one of the biggest spikes in new COVID-19 cases since the beginning of this public health crisis, the Trump Administration decided to pull the plug on federal funding for multiple testing sites in Illinois and other states that desperately need it. We know that testing can save lives and this move—because Trump cares more about how the numbers of cases look than the well-being of his fellow citizens—is going to put more American lives at risk.”

Article continues after sponsor message

More like this: