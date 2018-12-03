[WASHINGTON, D.C.] – U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) issued the following statement after the passing of former U.S. President George H.W. Bush:

“Rest in Peace to a great statesman who guided our nation through challenging times and the end of the Cold War. I did not agree with President Bush on every issue but will be forever grateful that he signed the landmark Americans with Disabilities Act into law, which has helped our country become more inclusive and made it possible for people of all abilities to participate in society and lead full, meaningful lives. We will honor President Bush’s decades of public service this week when he lies in state at the Capitol Rotunda.”

