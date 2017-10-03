WASHINGTON, D.C. – Following last night’s tragic shooting in Las Vegas, U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) released this statement:

“My heart goes out to the victims of the tragic shooting in Las Vegas last night and their loved ones. Such senseless and horrifying acts of violence have no place in America or any other nation. The law enforcement officers and first responders who put their lives on the line to protect others deserve our solemn thanks for their bravery and courage in the face of the deadliest shooting in our country’s history.”

