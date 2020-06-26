WASHINGTON, DC – Combat Veteran and U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) released the following statement after the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that the Trump Administration cannot divert billions of Congressionally-approved Pentagon funds to build Donald Trump’s border wall:

“While Donald Trump cares more about appearing to keep his ridiculous campaign promise than he does about keeping the nation’s promises to our troops, I'm glad that the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals does not and put a hold on this inappropriate Trump effort. Whether Trump lied to the American people or simply failed in his attempt to make Mexico pay for the wall as he repeatedly promised to, the bottom line is that Trump wants to politicize vital military funds and waste taxpayer dollars that could ultimately harm our military’s readiness, our troops’ quality of life and our national security.”

Article continues after sponsor message

More like this: