WASHINGTON— U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) released the following statement about using budget reconciliation as a legislative tool to get comprehensive COVID-19 relief out to all Americans:

“After almost 450,000 Americans have died from COVID-19—and over 100,000 more testing positive with each passing day—inaction is clearly costing lives. I’m laser-focused on working with President Biden to pass comprehensive relief for hardworking families and small businesses as quickly as possible, because any effort to speed that relief up isn’t just worth considering—it’s something that could literally save lives.

Article continues after sponsor message

“This reconciliation bill will provide Congress with another tool to help the country recover from this crisis with additional and substantial stimulus checks for working families, extended and enhanced unemployment benefits, more funding for state and local governments, more resources for struggling small businesses and additional support for widespread testing and vaccine distribution programs. We need all of this if we’re going to crush this virus and deliver real support for families and communities in need. I hope my Republican colleagues will join Democrats to act immediately in a meaningful and comprehensive way that helps all Americans.”

More like this: