[WASHINGTON, D.C.] – After the Senate voted to confirm Andrew Wheeler as the next Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) released the following statement:

“There are a number of reasons I voted against Andrew Wheeler’s confirmation—including his refusal to address climate change, his agency’s handling of the Sterigenics public health crisis that endangered the health of countless Illinoisans, his many conflicts of interest and his penchant for choosing big polluters over American farmers. I commend Mr. Wheeler for his professionalism and for following through on his promise to make himself accessible, but he should know that I will continue to hold him accountable if and when his agency’s policies fail to protect American families.”

Yesterday, Duckworth spoke on the Senate floor detailing why she would be voting against Wheeler’s confirmation. Video of her remarks can be found here.