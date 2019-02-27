[WASHINGTON, D.C.] - U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) released the following statement in advance of Donald Trump’s summit with Kim Jong Un in Hanoi:

“Donald Trump accomplished little during the first summit aside from elevating a brutal and cruel dictator on the world stage. It is critical for this meeting to not be another PR stunt and for the President to obtain serious, measurable and verifiable commitments that lead to the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula. Unfortunately, Trump’s willingness to discard the recommendations of our military leaders and the intelligence community in favor of any dictator or despot who plays to his ego does not leave me optimistic that a good deal will be reached.”

Article continues after sponsor message