WASHINGTON, D.C. – Combat Veteran and U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), a member of the U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee, spoke with LTG Dan Hokanson, the nominee to be the next Chief of the National Guard Bureau. Duckworth and Hokanson discussed his vision for leading the National Guard Bureau and his views on key issues, including banning displays of the Confederate Battle Flag and Trump’s politicization of the D.C. National Guard.

“LTG Hokanson and I had the opportunity to discuss many important issues that he will face if confirmed, such as the need for the NGB to ban displays of the Confederate Battle Flag and the importance of refusing to implement an unlawful, unconstitutional or immoral order issued by the Commander in Chief. It is critical that LTG Hokanson commits to honor and honesty as he leads the NGB during a global health pandemic and one of the most significant moments for civil rights in our nation’s history while maintaining focus on growing threats and making sure National Guard members uphold the highest standards of military service.”

Senator Duckworth met with LTG Hokanson during her trip to Chicago and the Rock Island Arsenal with Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy this April. Duckworth also wrote to the leaders of the U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, U.S. Air Force, U.S. Coast Guard and National Guard Bureau in early June to call on each of them to prohibit the display of the Confederate Battle Flag.

The National Guard Bureau serves as a communications channel between the 54 separate National Guard organizations (50 states, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the District of Columbia, the Virgin Islands and Guam) and the Army and the Air Force.

Senator Duckworth is a former Army Black Hawk pilot who served in the Reserve Forces for 23 years.

