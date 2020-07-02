[WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) today spoke with India’s Ambassador to the U.S., Taranjit Singh Sandhu. Duckworth and Singh Sandhu discussed the partnership between the two nations and opportunities to cooperate in the Indo-Pacific region as the world recovers from COVID-19.

“Ambassador Singh Sandhu and I had a positive discussion today about the relationship between our two nations and opportunities to work together in the future,” Duckworth said. “I look forward to working with Ambassador Singh Sandhu to strengthen our strategic partnership and promote regional stability.”

The Indo-Pacific is a key priority area for the U.S. Armed Forces, falling under the authority of the United States Indo-Pacific Command (INDOPACOM), unified combatant command responsible for enhancing stability in the Asia-Pacific region. Duckworth discussed the national security value of diplomacy and American alliances in this region at a Senate Armed Services Committee Hearing in February.

