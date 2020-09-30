WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today on the 121st anniversary of the founding of The Veterans of Foreign Wars of the U.S. (VFW), combat Veteran and U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) spoke with VFW Department of Illinois’s Legislative Committee Director Jay Hoffman to discuss the organization’s legislative priorities. They also discussed the Senator’s efforts on important issues impacting Veterans in Illinois and across the nation, including Veteran access to full benefits and high-quality healthcare. Duckworth, who served in the Reserve Forces for 23 years, is the former Assistant Secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs and the former Director of the Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs.

“Tour after tour, time after time, Veterans have sacrificed so much for the rest of us—putting country over self and showing what true sacrifice looks like,” said Duckworth. “It was a pleasure to speak with VFW Department of Illinois’s Jay Hoffman today as we mark 121 years of the organization’s tireless efforts to support our Veterans. Right now, the VFW’s mission is as important as ever and I look forward to continuing our work together to help make sure all who have served this country faithfully receive the benefits they’ve rightfully earned when they hang up their uniform.”

Ever since she was recovering at Walter Reed, Duckworth’s mission has been to support, protect and keep the promises we’ve made to our Veterans as well as ensure America fully stands behind the troops our nation sends into danger overseas. In February, Duckworth joined her colleagues in condemning the Trump Administration for stonewalling critical benefits to Veterans suffering from health conditions associated with their exposure to Agent Orange during the Vietnam War. Duckworth also demanded an investigation into the Department of Veterans’ Affairs’ (VA) handling of a sexual assault reported by a Veteran at the Washington, D.C. VA Medical Center (DC VAMC).

In July of last year, Duckworth spoke at the VFW Department of Illinois 98th State Convention, where she emphasized the importance of recognizing our Veterans’ sacrifices not just on Veterans Day, but every other day of the year, too.

