CHICAGO – U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) today reiterated her call to have Illinois high school students interested in attending one of the four U.S. Military Service Academies submit their applications to her office before the Friday, September 29 deadline. Each year the Senator, along with a panel of judges, selects from the applicants a group of outstanding Illinois students to receive Congressional nominations to attend West Point, the Air Force Academy, the Naval Academy or the Merchant Marine Academy.

"It takes dedication, hard work and a special kind of young woman or man to succeed at a U.S. Military Service Academy," said Duckworth. "The rigorous nomination process demands outstanding test scores, a high GPA and a commitment to community service. I encourage all interested Illinois students to apply for a nomination through my website and applaud their desire to serve our country."

In order to be considered for a Military Service Academy, a student must get a formal recommendation from their Member of Congress, Senator or the Vice President. Students must apply directly to both the Military Service Academy and elected official of their choice. Interested parties can find more information about the process here.

