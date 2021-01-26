WASHINGTON— U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), the senior Democratic Member on the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation (CST) Subcommittee on Transportation and Safety, discussed several important issues with Gina Raimondo, President Joe Biden’s nominee to be Secretary of Commerce, at Raimondo’s confirmation hearing today. Video of Duckworth’s remarks during Raimondo’s confirmation hearing is available here.

“Governor Raimondo made clear today that her executive experience working with business to grow her state’s economy and her effective, problem-solving approach have prepared her well to lead the Commerce Department. I’m glad that she agreed to work with me on boosting economic development investments in long-neglected communities, promoting innovation in the manufacturing sector and helping level the playing field for U.S. companies competing with foreign competitors. The Senate should swiftly confirm her, and I look forward to working with her to help American manufacturers, small business owners and entrepreneurs commercialize products, reach new customers and hire more workers while also addressing the systemic barriers facing entrepreneurs of color and women.”

Duckworth met with Raimondo last week about ways the two can work together to expand and promote investments in underserved communities, strengthen our state’s manufacturing sector and help ensure the accuracy of the Census’ population count.

