[WASHINGTON, D.C.] – U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) on Wednesday secured a commitment from U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) Administrator Isabel Guzman to work together on legislation Duckworth recently introduced to help small businesses in the fitness industry recover from the economic impacts of COVID-19. During the U.S. Senate Small Business Committee hearing Administrator Guzman said she saw firsthand in California the challenges this industry faced, and that the SBA would be willing to help analyze the need for targeted assistance for the fitness industry.

“During the worst depths of the pandemic, many in the fitness industry did their part in closing up shop to protect their employees, customers and communities,” Duckworth said. “Now is the time for Congress to do our part in making sure this industry receives the helping hand that will enable these small businesses to stabilize and recover.”

Earlier this month, Duckworth, along with U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-KS) introduced bipartisan Gym Mitigation and Survival (GYMs) Act to provide much-needed assistance for gyms, fitness facilities and studios that shuttered operations to protect public health during the deadly COVID-19 pandemic, but as a consequence, have struggled to stay in business. The bipartisan GYMs Act would establish a $30 billion grant program through the Small Business Administration, similar to the programs already in existence for restaurants and live event venues.

