WASHINGTON, DC – Combat Veteran and U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), a Purple Heart recipient and member of the U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee, released the following after voting to override Donald Trump’s veto of the Fiscal Year (FY) 2021 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which passed the House and Senate with overwhelmingly bipartisan support. The veto was overridden 81-13, meaning the NDAA becomes law without the President’s signature.

Article continues after sponsor message

“If the current Commander in Chief cared about our troops and our military families half as much as his own political fortunes, we never would have needed today’s vote to override his veto of the NDAA. I’m relieved to finally put an end to Trump’s temper tantrum and support our national security.”

Duckworth secured key provisions in the NDAA that would make sure our female servicemembers are properly equipped for combat, bolster transportation infrastructure and logistics systems, accelerate rotary wing modernization efforts and invest more DoD resources into emerging regions like Southeast Asia. The Senate-passed NDAA also includes a 3% pay raise for our troops.

More like this: