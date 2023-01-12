Duckworth Responds To FAA System Outage Affecting Millions Of Americans Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. WASHINGTON D.C. - U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), member of the U.S. Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation, issued the following statement after today’s FAA system outage that canceled and delayed thousands of flights: Article continues after sponsor message “I'm troubled by the situation, and while I appreciate that the FAA worked quickly to try to minimize the disruption to commercial air travel and get planes back in the air, we need to understand what happened today so we can prevent it from ever happening again. The flying public deserves better.” Print Version Submit a News Tip