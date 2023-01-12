Duckworth Responds To FAA System Outage Affecting Millions Of Americans
WASHINGTON D.C. - U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), member of the U.S. Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation, issued the following statement after today’s FAA system outage that canceled and delayed thousands of flights:
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
“I'm troubled by the situation, and while I appreciate that the FAA worked quickly to try to minimize the disruption to commercial air travel and get planes back in the air, we need to understand what happened today so we can prevent it from ever happening again. The flying public deserves better.”