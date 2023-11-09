WASHINGTON, D.C. – As the Senate considers critical additional aid for Ukraine as they continue to fight for their freedom against Putin’s unprovoked and unjustified war of choice, U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL)—a member of U.S. Senate Armed Services and Foreign Relations Committees—reiterated the importance of expanding cooperation between our nations’ energy industries, bolstering energy security and securing greater international investments that will help create more jobs here at home, particularly in states with major nuclear energy sectors like Illinois. Duckworth also underscored her support for continued American aid to Ukraine, reiterating that supporting our Ukrainian partners does not only help them but is also vitally important for America’s own national security and strengthens the U.S. defense industrial base. Full video of the Senator’s remarks at today’s Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing are available using the link here.

“Not only should we continue to work to secure additional, uninterrupted aid for Ukraine so they can defeat Putin, but we should also do everything we can to help put them on a stronger path to self-sustainment and prepare them for the future in the years after they win this war—and helping them bolster their energy security is a great place to start,” said Duckworth who recently visited Romania, which borders Ukraine, to discuss nuclear energy cooperation with regional energy security and business leaders. “As we approach the winter months and anticipate increased threats to Ukraine’s energy sector, there’s no time to wait. With expanded energy collaboration, we can invest in Ukraine’s energy security and make critical investments in this sector here at home. Win-win.”

Duckworth has been a strong supporter of Ukraine in its fight against Russia’s invasion. Last week, Duckworth spoke with U.S. Special Representative Penny Pritzker about her role and vision to help advance Ukraine’s economic recovery. Last month, Duckworth visited Romania and reaffirmed our nation’s commitment to all members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) as Russia continues its war of aggression in Ukraine.

Duckworth supported the Biden Administration’s decision to provide additional weapons and capabilities to Ukraine, including cluster munitions. Duckworth also urged the Biden Administration to accelerate the sale of M1A2 SEPv3 tanks to Poland. The letter asked the Biden Administration to engage with additional NATO allies to determine if the Russian Federation’s brutal act of war requires the U.S to develop and execute any additional sales to strengthen the military capabilities of other NATO members. She called on the Biden Administration to grant Temporary Protected Status to Ukrainians in the U.S. following the Russian military invasion.

Late last year, Duckworth also met with Ukrainian Soldier Oleksandr Chaika who received care at Medical Center Orthotics and Prosthetics (MCOP) in Silver Spring, Maryland, after he was deployed to the Luhansk region as part of the Ukrainian military in the face of Putin’s war of choice against Ukraine and lost his leg to an explosive. Oleksandr has now received a prosthetic leg as part of MCOP’s Operation Renew to serve Ukrainian military personnel.

