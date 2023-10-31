WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, combat Veteran and U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth—member of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee—met with leaders of the International Committee of the Red Cross to discuss the organization’s work to respond to the crises in Israel and Gaza caused by Hamas’s terrorist attacks as well as the urgent need to secure a sustained flow of humanitarian aid for the innocent civilians suffering in Gaza. Duckworth, a longtime and steadfast supporter of Israel’s right to defend itself and its people, specifically called for restoration of essential lifesaving services like water as well as the safe, swift return of all of the hostages currently being held by Hamas. Photos of the Senator’s meeting can be found using the link here.

“We must work as hard as we can to bring about a tomorrow for both Israelis and Palestinians alike where their skies won’t be marred with missiles and their streets won’t be scarred with blood,” said Duckworth. “I had the chance to meet with leaders of the International Committee of the Red Cross today to discuss the need for humanitarian pauses so that we can deliver basic humanitarian aid and medical care into Gaza for hostages with urgent medical needs and for innocent civilians.”

Duckworth has repeatedly called for sustained humanitarian aid for innocent civilians in the Middle East, including recently on the Senate floor. To prevent a potential health crisis and help save countless lives, Duckworth also advocated for fuel to be directly transported to hospitals, desalination plants and water pumping stations with full transparency to prevent diversion to Hamas. Additionally, Duckworth celebrated the release of two Illinois hostages, Natalie and Judith Raanan, who were taken by Hamas terrorists during their coordinated and inhumane attacks in Israel and who have been held in Gaza since while calling for the release of and access to immediate medical care for those still in captivity.

