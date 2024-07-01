WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) issued the following statement after the Supreme Court decided that Donald Trump is, in fact, immune from prosecution for “official acts,” but failed to decide whether him fomenting a violent insurrection at our nation’s Capitol to undermine our democracy and obstruct the peaceful transfer of power on January 6, 2021, constituted an official act:

Article continues after sponsor message

“In America, no one should be above the law, but this Supreme Court’s majority—including three of Trump’s hand-picked Justices and two Justices with clear ethical conflicts of interest—just sent a message to Donald Trump and any other would-be dictator that, as Justice Sotomayor dissented, ‘the President is now a king above the law.’

“The damage this disastrous ruling will have on the future of our Republic simply cannot be overstated, and history will not look kindly on the Justices who just empowered any President to act as the kind of lawless king our founders established this country to escape.”

More like this: