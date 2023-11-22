WASHINGTON, DC – U.S. Senator and member of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) issued the following statement after an agreement was reached to pause hostilities in Gaza for four days and release 50 hostages who have been held by Hamas since their terrorist attacks in Israel on October 7th, enabling the delivery of much more humanitarian aid to innocent civilians suffering there:

Article continues after sponsor message

“While my heart breaks for every single innocent soul lost in the violence we’ve seen since October 7th, I am deeply grateful that this agreement will finally allow the families of these hostages—including 3 American hostages—as well as the innocent civilians in Gaza to breathe a sigh of relief today. This agreement is a good first step and I commend the Biden Administration for the significant role they played in making it happen. I remain fully committed to supporting a resolution to this crisis that reunites all hostages with their families, ensures a sustained flow of lifesaving humanitarian aid as well as medical care for innocent civilians in Gaza and ultimately brings about a two-state future that strengthens the safety of Israel, eliminates the threat posed by Hamas and ends the prolonged and increased suffering of Palestinians. That is not only the best future for all parties, but it is also the only path forward that can truly achieve sustainable peace in the region.”

Just yesterday, Senator Duckworth joined U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), U.S. Senators Tammy Baldwin (D-WI), Tim Kaine (D-VA) and Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) and eight of the Democratic Senate colleagues in urging President Biden to work with Israel and international partners to implement a plan that will protect innocent civilian life in Gaza, deliver sustained humanitarian aid and work toward the long term goals of ending Hamas’s threat, bringing hostages home and achieving sustainable peace in the region through a two-state solution. In their letter to President Biden, the senators call for the protection of civilians and civilian sites, the opening of the Kerem Shalom border crossing and access to prompt medical attention for civilians injured to help address the growing humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

More like this: