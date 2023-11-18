WASHINGTON, DC – U.S. Senator and U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee member Tammy Duckworth reacted to news that an agreement has been reached to allow 140,000 liters of fuel into Gaza every other day to help restore critical lifesaving services, issuing the following statement:

“This week, I hosted several Senators for a conversation with physicians who have colleagues on the ground in Gaza doing amazing work trying to provide care for innocent civilians under unimaginable circumstances. They told us that the importance of getting fuel into Gaza could not be overstated, because fuel is a critical resource needed to address the humanitarian crisis and restore essential, lifesaving services like clean water and power for hospitals.

“I have joined the Biden Administration in pushing for fuel to be delivered to Gaza, and while I am relieved that an agreement to allow 140,000 liters of this indispensable resource into Gaza every two days has been reached to help innocent civilians who are suffering, I am also clear-eyed that much, much more is needed. I will not stop working urgently to deliver more fuel and sustained humanitarian relief into Gaza to help save innocent lives.”

