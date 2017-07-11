[GRANITE CITY, IL] — Today, U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) met with Granite City steelworkers to discuss her efforts to bring back manufacturing jobs to the American steel industry after an estimated 2,300 steelworkers lost their jobs just after Christmas in 2015 when U.S. Steel idled their Granite City mill. During her meeting, Duckworth highlighted the importance of making investments to support American manufacturers and improve trade agreements to bolster the U.S. steel industry. A photo of the meeting is available here.

"I opposed TPP in large part because it didn't do enough to stop the currency manipulation and illegal steel dumping that contributed to over 2,000 Granite City steelworkers getting laid off through no fault of their own,” said Duckworth. “Many of those hardworking Illinoisans are still struggling to feed their families and pay their mortgages today. That’s why I’m pushing back against President Trump’s efforts to divest from American manufacturing while also working to improve trade agreements for the U.S. steel industry.”

President Trump’s proposed budget would eliminate programs like the Manufacturing Extension Partnership, which helps manufacturers innovate and improve their productivity so they can compete in the 21st Century global economy.

Duckworth has been a vocal advocate in the Senate for anti-dumping measures and for the use of American-made steel in federal pipeline projects. She has also worked to build a skilled workforce to support American manufacturing.

