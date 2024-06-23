ST. LOUIS, MO]– U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), member of the U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation (CST) and Chair of the Subcommittee on Aviation Safety, Operations and Innovation, today met with St. Louis Lambert International Airport Director Rhonda Hamm-Niebruegge to discuss federal support for the airport and proposed expansion and improvement plans. Duckworth has been supportive of Lambert’s expansion, joining U.S. Senator Eric Schmitt (R-MO) in pushing for the airport’s funding through the FAA’s Airport Improvement Funds.

“St. Louis Lambert International Airport is an essential economic hub for our state and the region, and making sure it has the federal support to expand its infrastructure is a top priority,” Duckworth said. “I had a good conversation with Director Hamm-Niebruegge about plans for Lambert and I will continue to advocate for investments that will make our aviation system safer, modernize our infrastructure and support economic development in Illinois.”

In May, Duckworth successfully authored and championed key provisions that were signed into law under President Biden’s bipartisan Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Reauthorization Act of 2024. These provisions will improve consumer safety, expand the aviation workforce and enhance protections for travelers with disabilities.

