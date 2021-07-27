[WASHINGTON, D.C.] – U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) today met with Illinois House of Representatives Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch to discuss their shared priorities to help working families across Illinois. Duckworth and Welch discussed the importance of American Rescue Plan funding for state and local governments across the state as well as the need for federal infrastructure funding for Illinois.

“As our state and local governments work to recover from the devastating health and economic impacts of COVID-19, working together across all levels of government is more important than ever,” Duckworth said. “It was great to meet with Speaker Welch today to share our priorities for Illinoisans, and I look forward to continuing to work together for hardworking Illinois families and help our state emerge from this pandemic stronger than before.”

“It was an honor to sit down and speak with Senator Duckworth today about how to best utilize funds from the American Rescue Plan to help our state continue to recover,” said Welch. “Illinois has been a model for the nation in terms of our mitigation and vaccination efforts, and now we need to focus on rebuilding our economy to be stronger and more equitable than ever.”

As a result of Democrats’ efforts to pass President Biden’s American Rescue Plan, Illinois received more than $13 billion in relief funding to help build back an economy that works for everyone.

