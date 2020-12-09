WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) today joined leaders from the Illinois Farm Bureau for a virtual meeting to discuss the COVID-19 relief needed for Illinois farmers as well as agriculture priorities and policies for the upcoming Congress.

“Americans always depend on our nation’s farmers to grow the food and fuel we need, but that reliance is more pronounced in times of crisis,” Duckworth said. “The work of Illinois’s farmers is so important to the strength of our state and our nation, and I am so grateful for that strength. I look forward to continuing to work with the Illinois Farm Bureau and Illinois farmers to make sure they have the funding and resources they need.”

Duckworth has been a longtime supporter of agriculture. She is an advocate for the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS), which supports a $5 billion biofuel industry in Illinois that employs more than 4,000 people. Last June, Duckworth introduced the RFS Integrity Act of 2019 to make applications for small refinery exemptions (SRE) public and create more certainty for rural America. In this year’s America’s Water Infrastructure Act, Duckworth also helped secure a provision to increase inland waterways cost sharing for lock and dam modernization projects on the Illinois and Upper Mississippi Rivers, which give farmers and competitive advantage in the global market.

