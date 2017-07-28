WASHINGTON, DC – U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) met yesterday with the nominee to be the next Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Christopher Wray. Duckworth and Wray had an extensive conversation about the need for an independent, impartial FBI Director and the important role community engagement plays in effective criminal, counter-terror and hate crime investigations.

“Given this President’s inappropriate conduct towards the FBI and the Department of Justice, it is essential that the FBI remain independent of politics and the next FBI Director avoid any improper interference from the White House,” said Senator Duckworth. “Any FBI Director serving in this administration must be willing to resign or be fired while acting in defense of constitutional principles, and Mr. Wray pledged to do just that if necessary. Mr. Wray exhibited a great deal of respect for the work FBI employees do every day to keep us safe and made clear his loyalties would rest with the Bureau’s mission and people, rather than any political figure.”

Wray was nominated to be the next Director of the FBI on June 7th. Following his confirmation hearing in early July, the Senate Judiciary Committee voted unanimously to recommend his nomination to the full Senate on July 20th.

