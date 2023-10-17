Duckworth Meets With Ambassador To Israel Nominee Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, combat Veteran and U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL)—member of the U.S. Senate Armed Services and Foreign Relations Committees—met with the nominee to serve as the U.S. Ambassador to Israel, a critical position that must be filled as soon as possible to help in our nation’s efforts to support the innocent civilians caught in the ongoing violence in Israel and Gaza. Photos of the Senator’s meeting are available here. Article continues after sponsor message “The innocent children and civilians—Israelis, Palestinians, Americans and more—who are suffering as a result of the unmistakable terrorism and unspeakable violence that the world has witnessed in Israel over the last week deserve safety, stability and our swift support. While I’m relieved the United States is providing our Middle East ally with the resources it needs to respond, our nation needs a confirmed Ambassador to Israel who can help us meet the moment this ongoing tragedy demands—especially as our diplomats work to secure the safe return of American and Israeli hostages being held in Gaza. Jack Lew’s extensive experience and proven leadership skills make him the right person to helm our nation’s efforts during this crisis and, as a member of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee, I look forward to voting to advance his nomination and continuing to fill other vacancies in the region as soon as possible.” More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip watch live → Live Now Our Daily Show! Ft Treehouse Wildlife Center, Food For Thought, and More!