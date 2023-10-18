WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, combat Veteran and U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL)—member of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee (SFRC)—joined U.S. Senator Jacky Rosen (D-NV) and other Senate colleagues in introducing a bipartisan resolution condemning Hamas’s brutal terrorist attack on Israel and demanding that Hamas release all hostages and allow for their safe return home.

“No innocent civilian—not Israelis, not Palestinians, not Illinoisans, not anyone—deserves to suffer the violence, terrorism, hate and abject heartbreak that too many human souls have faced since last Saturday’s Hamas terrorist attacks,” said Senator Duckworth. “Our bipartisan resolution today sends a message to all hostages—and all families experiencing the agony of having to wonder about the safety and wellbeing of their loved ones—that the United States sees them and is with them. There is never any excuse for terrorism and Hamas must immediately allow those in need of urgent medical care to receive it. I will continue doing everything in my power to ensure the safe release of those being held in Gaza so they can be reunited with their loved ones.”

“In Israel, our bipartisan delegation met with the family members of those who were abducted by Hamas. As the only Jewish mother serving in the Senate, these conversations were gut wrenching, and I promised them I’d lead the efforts to ensure these hostages were returned safely to their families,” said Senator Rosen. “This bipartisan resolution cements our support for the Israeli people, strongly condemns the atrocities carried out by Hamas, and demands the immediate release of the hundreds of hostages, including Americans, being held by this terrorist organization. The Senate must use its voice to call for the swift release of these innocent people.”

Along with Duckworth and Rosen, the bipartisan resolution is cosponsored by SFRC Chairman Ben Cardin (D-MD) and U.S. Senators Todd Young (R-IN), Cory Booker (D-NJ), Marco Rubio (R-FL), Bill Cassidy (R-LA) and Mitt Romney (R-UT).

A copy of the text of the resolution can be found using the linkhere.

