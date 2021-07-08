CRYSTAL LAKE – U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) today joined President Joe Biden, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker, U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL), U.S. Representatives Lauren Underwood (D-IL-14) and Sean Casten (D-IL-06) as well as other Illinois officials to highlight how the President’s American Families Plan could help working families across the state. Duckworth joined the President for a tour of McHenry County College’s workforce development program and child care center before President Biden’s address on how his Build Back Better agenda would help generate stronger, more sustainable economic growth for years to come.

“Now is the time to make a historic investment in our working families, and the American Families Plan would help make those investments by strengthening child care, paid family leave, healthcare and education for all Americans,” Duckworth said. “It’s an ambitious proposal that would help rebuild the middle class and invest in America’s future—because when working families have what they need to succeed, our nation thrives. I was pleased to be able to join the President in McHenry County today, and I’ll keep working with him and members of the Illinois delegation to bring working families the assistance they need to get ahead.”

Article continues after sponsor message

More like this: