[WASHINGTON, D.C.] – U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) joined U.S. Senator Bob Casey (D-PA)—Chairman of the U.S. Senate Special Committee on Aging—along with U.S. Senators John Fetterman (D-PA) and Ron Wyden (D-OR) this week to introduce the Section 508 Refresh Act. This new bill would require federal agencies to take a series of actions to ensure people with disabilities can use the federal government’s technology. While Section 508 of the Rehabilitation Act requires agencies to make federal technology accessible, a 2022 Senate Aging Committee investigation found that department and agency technology, particularly within the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), is often out of compliance. The investigation revealed how these accessibility failures were creating barriers for people with disabilities who rely on federal technology for essential services, including health care, employment services and Social Security benefits.

“So many Americans rely on programs and services provided by the federal government—and yet, too many federal websites and apps remain nearly impossible to use by Americans with disabilities, preventing them from accessing vital information and resources,” said Duckworth. “I’m proud to help Senator Casey introduce this legislation that would help ensure federal websites and technology are more accessible for all users and make sure the disability community is not left behind in an increasingly digital world.

Congress last made significant changes to Section 508 in 1998, when many federal agencies were just starting to use the internet, post online content and have all government workers use computers. The Section 508 Refresh Act will enact long overdue updates to the law. Specifically, bill will:

Require federal departments and agencies to include people with disabilities who consume government services and information or work as government employees in the acquisition and accessibility testing of federal technology.

Reform the complaint process for Section 508 and establish a new process for deciding what federal technology is purchased – with rigorous accountability requirements for ensuring the technology is accessible.

Mandate regular testing to ensure technology being used by federal departments and agencies is accessible to federal workers and all Americans using federal programs and information.

Direct each federal department and agency to appoint qualified, dedicated Section 508 compliance officers to ensure the technology purchased and used by their departments and agencies is accessible.

Duckworth has been a long-time leader in protecting Americans with disabilities from discrimination in all areas. Last year, Duckworth reintroduced the Websites and Software Applications Accessibility Act, bipartisan, bicameral legislation that would require that entities currently covered by the ADA maintain websites and software applications that are accessible for Americans with disabilities. This legislation would establish a clear, enforceable accessibility standard, as well as establish a technical assistance center, grant program and advisory committee to provide advice, financial assistance and guidance on how to create and maintain accessible websites and applications. Additionally, it would authorize a study on addressing emerging technologies.

As Chair of the Senate Commerce Subcommittee on Aviation Safety, Operations and Innovation and one of the authors of the bipartisan FAA Reauthorization Law, Duckworth successfully secured several provisions that will enhance protections for travelers with disabilities in our aviation system and make it easier for them to fly. Among these provisions includes Duckworth’s Equal Accessibility to Passenger Portals (Equal APP) Act, which requires the Secretary of Transportation to issue regulations to ensure that customer-facing websites, applications and kiosks of an air carrier, foreign air carrier or airport are accessible.

