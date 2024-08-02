[WASHINGTON, D.C.] – U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) joined U.S. Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ) this week in introducing a bicameral resolution aimed at encouraging the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to provide a pathway for individuals who have been unjustly deported from the United States to return and reunite with their families. The Chance to Come Home Resolution calls on DHS to use its legal authority to establish a centralized and independent process for reviewing emergency requests from individuals who were wrongfully removed from the country.

“Far too many men and women have been cruelly, wrongfully deported—separating them from their families and the country they’ve come to love,” said Duckworth. “The immigrants who reside in America are our teachers, servicemembers, business owners, essential workers and more. For all that they contribute to our nation, I am proud to help Senator Booker introduce this resolution that advocates for a fair, humane and practical way to give them a chance to come home and reunite with their families.”

Over the past decade, more than 2 million people have been deported, many of whom have resided in the United States for years, raising families, building businesses, contributing to their communities and growing local economies. Unfortunately, most people unjustly removed lack legal representation and have no path to meaningfully present their case to reunite with their loved ones in the United States. Wrongful deportation disproportionately affects Black and Brown communities, sending individuals to dangerous conditions without any familial connection and tearing their American families and communities apart.

The resolution proposes the creation of a centralized, independent review unit within the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to streamline the process for individuals seeking to return to the U.S. following wrongful deportations. This unit would provide consistency in adjudication and reduce the burden on government attorneys and immigration courts.

