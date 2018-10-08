WASHINGTON, D.C.] – U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) released the following statement after the Senate narrowly voted to confirm Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court:

“The word ‘disappointed’ doesn’t begin to cover what I’m feeling right now. I’m heartbroken for the survivors of sexual assault who were forced to relive their trauma over the past few weeks, and I’m deeply worried for the millions of Americans whose lives will be affected by Brett Kavanaugh’s decisions on the highest court in the land.

“Throughout his confirmation process, Kavanaugh revealed himself to be bitterly partisan—a man whose temperament can more aptly be described as belligerent than judicial. Time and again, he showed a disregard, even a distaste, for the truth as well as a sharp prejudice against Democrats that should be disqualifying.

“It’s a sad day for this country as the Senate bends to Donald Trump’s will, green-lighting a nominee whose past rulings show that he will happily strip rights away from women and make it harder for Americans to get health care—and whose past and current behavior is wholly beneath the Supreme Court.”

