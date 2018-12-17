WASHINGTON, D.C. – In response to a court ruling declaring the entire Affordable Care Act unconstitutional that has been cheered on by Donald Trump, U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) released the following statement:

“This absurd ruling – in a lawsuit that was brought forward by Republican Attorneys General with the support of the Trump Administration – could take away healthcare from tens of millions of Americans if it is not overturned. Tonight’s decision will be appealed but we cannot — and will not — stop fighting to protect our health care or allow insurers to once again discriminate against the sick and those with pre-existing conditions. The Affordable Care Act remains the law of the land while it is appealed so Americans should continue to sign up for health insurance before the open enrollment period ends tomorrow night.”

Article continues after sponsor message