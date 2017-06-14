Duckworth issues statement following shooting at a Congressional softball practice Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. WASHINGTON, DC — U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) released the following statement regarding this morning’s shooting in Alexandria, Virginia: Article continues after sponsor message “This is a sad day for all Americans, regardless of political affiliation. We can all agree that these sorts of actions simply have no place in civil society, and we should do much more to prevent this sort of needless violence. I wish all the victims a speedy recovery and look forward to seeing my former House colleagues, Congressional staffers and Capitol Police officers back on the Hill soon. I also want to thank all the first responders for their bravery in risking their lives this morning—without their efforts, today could have been even worse.” Print Version Submit a News Tip