WASHINGTON, D.C –The Senate passed a resolution commemorating the 75th Anniversary of World War II yesterday that was introduced by U.S. Senators Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), Jim Inhofe (R-OK), Jack Reed (D-RI), Mike Rounds (R-SD), Dean Heller (R-NV) and Gary Peters (D-MI). This legislation establishes a commemorative program to honor Veterans, educate the public about the history of World War II, highlight the service of the men and women who served our nation on the home front during the war, recognize the contributions of our allies and remember the horrors of the Holocaust.

“As our nation approaches the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II, it’s important we continue to remember the tremendous sacrifices made by our Veterans during this perilous time for our country,” Duckworth said. “I’m proud the Senate unanimously passed this bipartisan legislation to help preserve their legacy by further educating the American people about this period in our nation’s history.”

“We owe it to the veterans of World War II to recognize their service to this great nation and I applaud my colleagues in the Senate for doing exactly that today,” Inhofe said. “With the passage of the 75th Anniversary of World War II Commemoration Act, we not only have the opportunity to pay homage to the selfless sacrifice the Greatest Generation made in World War II, but we allow for the needed education of current and future generations about the war’s heroes and history.”

“This is a salute to the uncommon courage and extraordinary selflessness of our World War II veterans. This initiative will help us recognize, remember, and reflect on their profound service and enduring legacy,” said Reed, a former Army Ranger.

“The world owes a debt of gratitude to the men and women who led us to victory in World War II,” Rounds said. “Deserving of the title The Greatest Generation - given to them by South Dakota’s own Tom Brokaw - these men and women prepared to sacrifice everything to preserve our freedom and save the world. I am pleased to see our effort move forward to recognize the World War II generation, whose service, courage and resolve forever changed the course of history.”

“Millions of Americans bravely stood up to tyranny and served our country during WWII, many of them paying the ultimate price in defense of our freedoms and democracy,” said Heller. “These men and women represent the very best that our country has to offer, and we must never lose sight of their sacrifice, courage, and commitment to defeating evil and achieving peace. That’s why I joined my colleagues to introduce legislation that preserves our soldiers’ legacy, pays tribute to Nevada’s WWII veterans, remembers all of those who suffered immensely during the Holocaust, and recognizes the contributions of our allies by establishing a commemorative and educational program in light of the 75th anniversary of the end of WWII.”

“When the forces of tyranny threatened the annihilation of our values and our way of life, an entire generation of Americans answered the call to defeat evil in its worst forms,” said Peters. “I am pleased the Senate has passed this bipartisan effort to honor the servicemen and women of World War II as we approach the 75th anniversary of the end of the war. Michigan built the Arsenal of Democracy that overwhelmed the Axis Powers on battlefields across the globe, and this legislation will ensure the war and its impact on history will always be remembered.”

