WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) met with more than a dozen advocates and treatment professionals with the Community Anti-Drug Coalitions of America (CADCA) yesterday to discuss substance abuse prevention and treatment, including their shared and continuing efforts to address the opioid crisis, in Illinois. Photos from yesterday’s meeting are available here.

“Resolving our nation's opioid crisis requires a comprehensive effort from officials at every level of government, and from local organizations like the Community Anti-Drug Coalitions of America,” Duckworth said. “I’ll continue working to ensure those treating and preventing opioid addiction have the resources they need to serve their communities.”

Duckworth has long worked to combat our nation’s opioid and heroin epidemic. In 2018, Duckworth helped pass the bipartisan Opioid Crisis Response Act of 2018, bipartisan legislation that takes important steps to combat the opioid epidemic by establishing comprehensive opioid recovery centers, investing in community-based prevention efforts and giving law enforcement stronger tools to help confiscate illegal substances. As a Congresswoman, she also helped introduce the bipartisan Comprehensive Opioid Abuse Reduction Act (CARA), which was signed into law in 2016, to expand community-based prevention and treatment efforts to combat addiction to opioids and heroin.

