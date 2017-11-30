WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) today met with Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District (MTD) Managing Director Karl Gnadt and Chief Operating Officer Andrew Johnson to discuss the importance of the Illinois Terminal Project, which will expand MTD’s intermodal facility and improve existing transit terminals, among other benefits. Duckworth also discussed her efforts to support transportation infrastructure projects and create jobs across Illinois. A photo of today’s meeting is available here.

“Thousands of Champaign-Urbana residents depend on reliable public transportation every day to commute to work, get an education and support their family,” said Duckworth. “I’m proud to support infrastructure projects like the Illinois Terminal Project and I’ll keep working to modernize our state’s transportation systems and create jobs through key infrastructure investments.”

Duckworth is working to ensure the Illinois Terminal Project receives federal support through the Transportation Investment Generating Economic Recovery (TIGER) grant program. Duckworth has been a vocal opponent of the Trump administration’s efforts to eliminate the TIGER Grant program, which has been used to fund infrastructure projects throughout Illinois. Since 2009, Illinois has received more than $327 million in TIGER Grant funding to support critical transportation infrastructure projects.

