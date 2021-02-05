WASHINGTON– U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) today helped pass a pro-small business, bipartisan amendment that was introduced by Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) and cosponsored by Duckworth and Senators James Lankford (R-OK) and Tim Scott (R-SC). This bipartisan amendment will ensure that the final COVID-19 relief package protects main street small businesses against tax increases during the declared COVID-19 national emergency.

“Small businesses have been hit hard by the economic and human impacts of COVID-19, and the last thing these struggling businesses need is higher taxes during a national emergency,” Duckworth said. “Ensuring our state’s small businesses don’t see their taxes rise while they’re still working to get to the other side of this pandemic is an important way Congress can help, so I was proud to cosponsor this amendment and help the Senate pass it with broad, bipartisan support.”

As a member of the U.S. Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship, Duckworth has been a strong advocate for supporting small business throughout this COVID-19 pandemic, including securing $57 million for the U.S. Small Business Administration’s microloan program to support more minority-owned small businesses in the December 2020 COVID-19 relief legislation.

