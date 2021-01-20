WASHINGTON— U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) released the following statement after attending the inauguration of President Joe Biden.

“After the last 4 years, I’m proud to be able to tell the American people that empathy, compassion and real leadership are finally back in the White House as a result of Joe Biden being sworn in as our nation’s 46th President. On Day One, President Biden is already taking immediate action on the most pressing crises facing our country, like getting a handle on the COVID pandemic, providing economic relief for working families, dealing the climate crisis, addressing racial inequity and starting to fix our broken immigration system. As Joe has said, he’s going to work hard, not just for those who voted for him, but for all Americans. Now is the time to come together to solve our nation’s problems, get us out of this pandemic and rebuild an economy that works for everyone. I can’t wait to get back to work under President Biden’s leadership.”

U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) today issued the following statement after Joe Biden was sworn-in as the 46th President of the United States of America and Kamala Harris was sworn-in as the Vice President of the United States:

“Their inauguration comes during a time of unprecedented challenge for our country—more than 400,000 Americans dead from the coronavirus; a struggling economy; a deeply divided nation; and a climate in dire straits. As President Biden reminds us, the moment calls for sober reflection, but it also calls for national resolve.

“With President Biden and Vice President Harris in the lead, it is also a moment of hope. I am optimistic, now more than ever, that we can come together and overcome our challenges and divisions.

“Now it is time to get to work to build the country back better and restore the soul of our nation.”

