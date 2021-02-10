WASHINGTON– U.S. Senators Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) and Dick Durbin (D-IL) today reintroduced legislation to designate the sites of the 1908 Race Riot in Springfield, Illinois, as a national monument. The riot was the catalyst for the formation of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), which was founded 112 years ago this week. The 1908 Springfield Race Riot National Monument Act would establish the site as a national monument to be managed by the U.S. National Park Service. With less than a quarter of our country’s national parks devoted to recognizing the histories of diverse peoples and cultures, designating this site will help guarantee that public lands reflect the diversity of the country.

“The 1908 Springfield Race Riot site is of extraordinary cultural and historical importance to our state and to this country,” Duckworth said. “By designating this area a national monument, we will help ensure that the painful lessons learned here will not be lost for the generations of Americans to come. Making our national parks better reflect our nation’s people and history is long overdue, and it’s time we properly recognize this site.”

Article continues after sponsor message

“The 1908 Springfield Race Riots were a violent and hateful tragedy that are a part of Illinois’ tumultuous history and shouldn’t be forgotten,” Durbin said. “It is because of this event that the NAACP was formed, which has served as an unwavering voice for Black Americans. I am happy to reintroduce the Springfield Race Riot National Monument Act along with Sen. Duckworth in order to honor the lives lost during the deadly riots and reaffirm our commitment to fighting prejudice and promoting equality in Illinois and throughout the United States.”

During the 1908 Race Riots, a mob of white residents murdered at least six Black Americans, burned Black homes and businesses and attacked hundreds of residents for no other reason than the color of their skin. In the aftermath of the riot, the NAACP was formed. During an excavation as part of the Springfield High Speed Rail project, foundations and artifacts from homes destroyed during the riot were uncovered. An agreement with community members was reached in 2018 to excavate the remains and designate the uncovered site a memorial.

Duckworth and Durbin have been longtime supporters of turning this site into a national monument, originally introducing this legislation in 2019. Earlier this year, the Senators called on then-President-elect Biden to establish the site as a national monument. Duckworth toured the site in 2019. This legislation is supported by NAACP and the Sierra Club.

More like this: