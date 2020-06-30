WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senators Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) and Dick Durbin (D-IL) joined Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and U.S. Representatives Jesús G. “Chuy” García (D-IL-04) and Barbara Lee (D-CA-13) to introduce legislation to extend and expand the eviction moratorium for renters that ends on July 24, 2020. The Protecting Renters from Evictions and Fees Act extends the federal eviction moratorium to March 27, 2021, one year after the date of enactment of the CARES Act, and expands the moratorium to cover substantially all renters. The bill also prohibits fees, fines and extra charges due to nonpayment of rent. The HEROES Act, already passed by the House of Representatives, includes the same extension and universal expansion of the federal eviction moratorium.

“In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, no family should be worrying about losing the roof over their heads,” Duckworth said. “I’m proud to help introduce legislation which would help give families across Illinois and the country who have experienced layoffs, reduced pay and other economic setbacks due to COVID-19 the reassurance that they won’t be forced out of their homes.”

“In order to keep Americans safe during the COVID-19 pandemic, we should provide basic housing protections so no one is forced out of their home,” Durbin said. “No one should fear for their housing if they lose a job or see reduced paychecks because of the unprecedented economic situation caused by the pandemic. This bill provides a critical peace of mind to families across Illinois and the country.”

“Renters who have lost their job or had their income reduced shouldn't have to fear losing their homes in the middle of a pandemic,” Warren said. “Housing is a human right and an absolute necessity to keep families safe during this crisis, and Congress must step in now to help keep people in their homes.”

Even before the coronavirus pandemic, 25 percent of renters had housing costs greater than half of their income. Families already living on the margin are now facing increased economic vulnerability due to COVID-19. The latest U.S. Census Bureau Household Pulse Survey finds that 30 percent of renters have no or little confidence they can make their next housing payment; and renters of color are disproportionately more likely to be concerned about making their next housing payment.

This legislation is co-sponsored in the Senate by Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), Senators Sherrod Brown (D-OH), Edward J. Markey (D-MA), Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Tina Smith (D-MN), Jeff Merkley (D-OR), Ron Wyden (D-OR), Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), Mazie K. Hirono (D-HI), Patrick Leahy (D-VT), Ben Cardin (D-MD), Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) and Kamala Harris (D-CA).

The Protecting Renters from Evictions and Fees Act of 2020 is endorsed by the National Low Income Housing Coalition, National Housing Law Project, and Action Center on Race and the Economy.

