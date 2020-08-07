WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senators Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) and Dick Durbin (D-IL) joined Senators Tina Smith (D-MN) and Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and 21 of their Senate colleagues this week in calling on Senate leadership to prioritize the inclusion of the Child Care is Essential Act in the next COVID-19 relief package.If included and passed into law, the Child Care is Essential Act would stabilize the child care system, keep providers in business and ensure parents are able to go back to work when it is safe to return. It was recently passed in the U.S. House of Representatives.

“As we continue to navigate the devastating impacts of the pandemic, the National Association for the Education of Young Children estimates that 40 percent of child care providers expect they will close permanently without additional assistance,” the Senators wrote. “This would be devastating for children, families, child care providers, and businesses. Unfortunately, the CARES Act did not provide enough funds to stabilize the industry and the Paycheck Protection Program provided short-term relief to less than 6 percent of all child care providers. Child care is too essential to fail. The upcoming stimulus must invest in child care so that we can stabilize and secure American families and our economy.”

In addition to Duckworth, Durbin, Smith and Warren, the letter was signed by Senators Bob Casey (D-PA), Ron Wyden (D-OR), Sherrod Brown (D-OH), Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), Jack Reed (D-RI), Mazie Hirono (D-HI), Angus King (I-ME), Tim Kaine (D-VA), Cory Booker (D-NJ), Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), Maggie Hassan (D-NH), Kamala Harris (D-CA), Martin Heinrich (D-NM), Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), Jacky Rosen (D-NV), Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI), Bob Menendez (D-NJ), Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Chris Murphy (D-CT) and Bernie Sanders (I-VT).

A full copy of the letter is available below and online here .

Dear Leader McConnell, Speaker Pelosi, Leader Schumer, and Leader McCarthy,

We write today to urge you to prioritize the inclusion of the Child Care is Essential Act in the next Coronavirus supplemental package. In order for our economy to recover, and for working families to return to work, the next supplemental package must include at least $50 billion in immediate child care stabilization funds and long-term investments to ensure access to quality, affordable child care for workers.

The House passed the Child Care is Essential Act (H.R. 7027) in a bipartisan manner. This was a monumental first step. Including this bill as part of the upcoming stimulus package must be a top priority so that we can begin the hard work of rebuilding and revitalizing our future.

Thank you for your consideration and we look forward to supporting your efforts to provide for the future of America’s children, economy, and early education and child care programs.

